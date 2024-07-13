'Bridgerton' star Sam Phillips on 'full stunt' scene with Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Sam Phillips, known for his role as Lord Debling in season 3 talked about filming intense scene with Nicola Coughlan.



On The Project tv show, Phillips revealed that his on-screen romance with Coughlan, famed for her role as Penelope Featherington, wasn't without challenges.

"I had to do a scene where I had to dive in for the hot air balloon scene. I had to do this very heroic swoop in to save Nicola's character, Penelope," he recalled.

Phillips continued, "Most of the time I looked like I was getting her in a wrestling headlock," adding, "We had to do it about six or seven times, maybe more. I was just surprised at how unsmooth I looked, basically."

Previously, Coughlan also commented on the scene during her interview with Teen Vogue, saying, "Initially it was scripted not as intensely as it was, It came in Penelope's direction, and Lord Debling was going to whisk her away. But then they were like: 'No, we're going to make this a full stunt'."

She continued, "I was like: 'You are kidding me!' And we had to head off and do full stunt rehearsals for it. I had to throw myself onto a crash mat," adding, "Sam Phillips fully rugby tackled me, at one point, he went in so hardcore that his coat stuck to my wig and we were attached to one another."