Luke Combs takes his family to Hall of Fame and Museum 'to have pictures'

Luke Combs just got candid about his family visit to the Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The dad of two, along with his wife, Nicole, smiled as he took his children to the new exhibit that was dedicated to him, and a stuffed toy of Winnie the Pooh, that belonged to the singer during his childhood, was displayed behind a glass.

“He was like, ‘Open it, open it,’” the 34-year-old artist said of Tex Combs, his two-year-old son, to PEOPLE.

Combs continued, “I was like, ‘It doesn’t open, buddy.’ “He asked me for the Pooh. He said, ‘Hold it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, you can’t hold it, buddy.’”

The stuffed animal previously used to be at Combs’ permanent residence at his parents’ Nashville home where both his children have spent significant time playing with it.

Museum officials have now borrowed the Winnie the Pooh doll as a display of the artist’s early life. “I can’t get it for you right now, buddy,” he told Tex, adding, “But you can have it next year.”

Luke Combs also admitted that he was aware of the fact his too young sons would not understand the point of them visiting the museum, however, he seemed to be unfazed by it.

“I just wanted to have those pictures of going through it with them,” he told the outlet.