Kris Jenner feels FOMO over Kim, Khloé Kardashian Ambani wedding attendance

While Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé made headlines with their appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India, their mother Kris Jenner expressed feeling a twinge of FOMO.



The billionaire wedding saw the Kardashian sisters joining an array of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Taking to Instagram, Khloé posted photos with the SKIMS founder, both of them embracing the Indian traditional bindis.

The comments section was flooded with praise and admiration from fans and loved ones alike.

Kris Jenner also commented on the post, "Soooo beautiful!!! I love you both and now I have FOMO that I didn’t come!!"

In the caption, Khloé wrote, "To the depths of the ocean, it’s me and you," to which Kim responded with, "7 lifetimes I’ll find u."

Upon their arrival in Mumbai, Kim and Khloé Kardashian received the red-carpet treatment at the Taj Mahal Hotel.