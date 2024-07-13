 
Kris Jenner feels FOMO over Kim, Khloé Kardashian Ambani wedding attendance

Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

While Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé made headlines with their appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India, their mother Kris Jenner expressed feeling a twinge of FOMO.

The billionaire wedding saw the Kardashian sisters joining an array of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India

Taking to Instagram, Khloé posted photos with the SKIMS founder, both of them embracing the Indian traditional bindis.

The comments section was flooded with praise and admiration from fans and loved ones alike.

Kris Jenner also commented on the post, "Soooo beautiful!!! I love you both and now I have FOMO that I didn’t come!!"

In the caption, Khloé wrote, "To the depths of the ocean, it’s me and you," to which Kim responded with, "7 lifetimes I’ll find u."

Upon their arrival in Mumbai, Kim and Khloé Kardashian received the red-carpet treatment at the Taj Mahal Hotel.

