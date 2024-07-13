 
Geo News

Alicia Witt reveals why Al Pacino had to ‘gently slap' her on ‘88 Minutes' set

Alicia Witt has recalled a very scary incident from '88 Minutes' starring Al Pacino

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Alicia Witt has recalled a very scary incident from 88 Minutes starring Al Pacino
Alicia Witt has recalled a very scary incident from '88 Minutes' starring Al Pacino

Alicia Witt, whose new horror film Longlegs is now in theaters, is recalling an “out of boy” experience Al Pacino had to snap her out of.

Witt and Al Pacino appeared together in 88 Minutes, where the Dune star got badly scared.

“I’ve had an out-of-body experience during filming,” she told Us Weekly. “While working with Al Pacino in 88 Minutes, he had to gently slap me to snap me out of a panic attack because I convinced myself I was seeing a dead body.”

88 Minutes starred Al Pacino as Jack Gramm, a forensic psychologist, who’s given 88 Minutes to live by a threatening call after he helps in the conviction of a serial killer.

Witt went on to recall another experience which took a toll on her.

“When I filmed Urban Legend, I was soaking wet for five weeks. Even when I was filming indoors, my character had just come in from running through the rain, so they’d hose me down before the scene started,” she recounted.

Longlegs is a horror flick about a serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. Maika Monroe stars as an FBI agent working on the case. The film also stars Kiernan Shipka, Blair Underwood and Erin Boyes alongside Alicia Witt.

Zendaya rocks chic blazer at Wimbledon in a nod to ‘Challengers'
Zendaya rocks chic blazer at Wimbledon in a nod to ‘Challengers'
'Bridgerton' star Sam Phillips on 'full stunt' scene with Nicola Coughlan video
'Bridgerton' star Sam Phillips on 'full stunt' scene with Nicola Coughlan
Kevin Costner holds 'giant soft spot' for Madonna: Source video
Kevin Costner holds 'giant soft spot' for Madonna: Source
Jelly Roll expresses sentiment over Eminem's rendition of 'Save Me'
Jelly Roll expresses sentiment over Eminem's rendition of 'Save Me'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed
Prince Harry signals he's ‘in a good place' after award backlash
Prince Harry signals he's ‘in a good place' after award backlash
Sean Diddy Combs gets surprising backing amid abuse allegations
Sean Diddy Combs gets surprising backing amid abuse allegations
Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck
Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck