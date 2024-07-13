Harrison Butker claps back at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY comment

Harrison Butker just reacted to Serena Williams calling him out at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs athlete issued a statement on Friday, responding to the legendary tennis player, who poked some fun at him during Thursday’s event.

According to NBC Sports, Butker stated, “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics.”

“Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats,” he added.

The football kicker continued, “She used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

For the unversed Serena Williams called out Butker during the sports ceremony held on July 11, 2024, onstage, as she appeared with sister Venus Williams, and Quinta Brunson.

As they shared tricks “on how to properly enjoy" sports mentioning that “you can root for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese” that Venus summarized as “So go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport.”

Serena then quipped, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you," to which Brunson added, “At all. Like, ever.”