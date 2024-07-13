Photo: Megan Thee Stallion taps into her 'personal interests' amid new album

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her penchant for the anime world.

The songstress recently sat down for a candid with Us Weekly to promote her Megan Thee Cosplayer persona.

She began the discussion by saying, “I love Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and I could go on and on.”

“Right now, Black Clover is coming out with a new season, so I’m really excited about that. I’ve been rewatching episodes and getting all caught up!” she also mentioned.

She also addressed that through the campaign she had the “opportunity to showcase” her “Megan Thee Cosplayer persona and tap into” her “personal interests as part of the video and campaign.”

Speaking of her newest album, Megan, which came out on June 28, the rapper mentioned, “I invested so much time and effort into creating this body of work for the Hotties, and I’m just so excited that it’s finally out,” she said. “I named it after myself because it was a reflection of my personal interests. No drama, no controversy, just an album that showcased different sides of me.”

“Overall, I’m truly grateful for everyone involved and I’m really proud of this album,” she remarked in conclusion.