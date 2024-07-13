Travis Kelce addresses possibility of next 'Eras Tour' onstage appearance

Travis Kelce just revealed how much fun he has had in 2024, and the year is only half done.

In his conversation with Golf Channel at he 2024 American Century Championship in Nevada, the 34-year-old deemed 2024 the "funnest year of my life."

In some point during the interview, Kelce discussed if fans should expect him to make another appearance, onstage, alongside his musical icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her ongoing Eras Tour.

Addressing if he would appear for the Eras Tour again, following his June 23 cameo at London’s Wembley Stadium, "I can't let anything out of the bag," he responded, laughing and added, "but right now I'm in full football mode after golf."



"It's been the funnest year of my life, I can definitely say that," Kelce told the outlet at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, where the celebrity charity event was held.

"I said that after the Super Bowl [in 2023] when I played my brother, meeting my brother at the mountain top was the peak of my life. You know, it's just kind of been, keep going up and up from there," he added.

Wondering if he would score another Super Bowl victory, he stated, "Who knows man. Who knows where this thing goes, if I get a chance to win another one."