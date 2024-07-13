 
Geo News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor

Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened editor Danyel Smith with death over a magazine cover dispute in 1997

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor

Sean "Diddy" Combs has come under scrutiny following the allegations of him threatening former Vibe magazine editor Danyel Smith.

Combs threatened Smith with death over a magazine cover dispute dating back to 1997, according to The New York Times report.

Smith revealed to the outlet that the incident occurred when the rapper requested early access to the magazine's covers, which she denied, stating, "It’s not what we do."

However, Combs allegedly called Smith and made disturbing remarks, including expressing a desire to see her "dead in the trunk of a car."

In response to these threats, Smith reportedly indicated her intent to pursue legal action against Combs. Hours after the incident, Combs faxed an apology to Smith.

Notably, the outlet reported that the details of the apology and its contents have not been fully disclosed.

This comes amidst ongoing legal and public scrutiny surrounding the rapper, including recent federal investigations related to allegations of sexual trafficking and misconduct.

