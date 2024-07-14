 
Geo News

Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report

Kanye West, the controversial American rapper, is reportedly going through financial hardship

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Photo: Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report
Photo: Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report

Kanye West has reportedly suffered great financial loss and reputation damage due to his controversial antics. 

An insider recently shared about the father of four to The Sun, "He may have made money in the past and from his recent album."

“But the way he’s going he's going to have serious financial issues in the future if he keeps going the way he is," they continued.

"He'll likely never going to be broke, but he's going to be brought back down to Earth if he doesn't get his life together," the source explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after report emerged that Kanye West has knocked on his former wife, Kim Kardashian’s door, to help him with finances because he was going “broke.”

They added that even though the musician tried to bounce back from his downfall, followed by the series of anti-semitic remarks, he is still struggling to make his place.

The insider declared, "Kanye is in free fall right now and he doesn't seem to care that everything is falling apart."

Spilling the beans on the controversial rapper’s business relationships, the insider added, "He has still been working with Gosha Rubchinskiy, the Russian designer, but Yeezy has not managed to really get off the ground," they said of his work relationships.

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider claimed, “Kanye changes his mind all the time still and can barely finish a project.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor
Luke Combs takes his family to Hall of Fame and Museum 'to have pictures'
Luke Combs takes his family to Hall of Fame and Museum 'to have pictures'
Harrison Butker claps back at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY comment
Harrison Butker claps back at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY comment
Brandy honours late Whitney Houston ahead of 'Descendants' movie release
Brandy honours late Whitney Houston ahead of 'Descendants' movie release
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate legal win at Mexican restaurant
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate legal win at Mexican restaurant
Travis Kelce addresses possibility of next 'Eras Tour' onstage appearance
Travis Kelce addresses possibility of next 'Eras Tour' onstage appearance
Megan Thee Stallion taps into her 'personal interests' amid new album
Megan Thee Stallion taps into her 'personal interests' amid new album
Alec Baldwin breaks silence after involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed
Alec Baldwin breaks silence after involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed