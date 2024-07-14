Photo: Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report

Kanye West has reportedly suffered great financial loss and reputation damage due to his controversial antics.

An insider recently shared about the father of four to The Sun, "He may have made money in the past and from his recent album."

“But the way he’s going he's going to have serious financial issues in the future if he keeps going the way he is," they continued.

"He'll likely never going to be broke, but he's going to be brought back down to Earth if he doesn't get his life together," the source explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after report emerged that Kanye West has knocked on his former wife, Kim Kardashian’s door, to help him with finances because he was going “broke.”

They added that even though the musician tried to bounce back from his downfall, followed by the series of anti-semitic remarks, he is still struggling to make his place.

The insider declared, "Kanye is in free fall right now and he doesn't seem to care that everything is falling apart."

Spilling the beans on the controversial rapper’s business relationships, the insider added, "He has still been working with Gosha Rubchinskiy, the Russian designer, but Yeezy has not managed to really get off the ground," they said of his work relationships.

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider claimed, “Kanye changes his mind all the time still and can barely finish a project.”