Kate Middleton ‘number one guy' troubles Meghan Markle and her ‘Spare'

Kate Middleton had seemingly realised Meghan Markle is trouble early on in their relationship.



The Princess of Wales, who welcomed the ‘Suits’ star into the Royal Family alongside husband Prince William, realised the Duchess of Sussex was ‘trouble.’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Fabulous: “Kate tried to get along with Meghan.”

“Harry had been part of their little Kensington Palace family and Kate knew he wanted to be married. She also longed for him to be happy,” the expert added.

“But Kate saw the warning signs in Meghan’s behaviour especially around the time of the wedding,” she noted.

Ingrid continued: “But we now know that Meghan hated being considered second best to the then Duchess of Cambridge.

This comes as expert Robert Jobson spoke about Meghan’s alleged insecurities to Kate.

He noted: “Kate had bagged the number one man whereas Meghan only had the ‘spare’ son in Prince Harry.

“Most women wouldn’t even think about that. But Meghan was so insecure and anxious about her own status she took everything as a slight,” concluded the expert.