Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan solo holiday with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly planning a solo holiday with King Charles in Balmoral.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are not joining the rest of the Royal Family for their annual summer retreat, will see ailing King Charles separately.

An insider tells Express: "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August.”

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.

They add: "The Sussexes will not be part of that meeting but may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left."

Speaking about King Charles, the source said: "Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them.”