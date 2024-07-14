 
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed

July 14, 2024

Experts have just shed some light into the seething snub Prince Harry was met with because of his father King Charles.

News of all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Royal Family.

According to a report by Express UK, the same source was even quoted revealing, “Harry went to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.”

But “He was guided away from where the Royal Family were congregating and preparing for the official photographs,” when he did.

To make matters worse, “He was kept completely separate from where the family were set to celebrate which included a private area behind the balcony.”

Despite the pictures being only of working Royal Family members, sources admit they were left astonished over this decision because “It is really an occasion where the monarch’s children should be included whether they are working royals or not.”

And “It certainly raised a few eyebrows in royal circles and signalled to everyone that it was a turning point for the Sussexes,” they also chimed in to say before signing off.

