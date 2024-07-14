 
Geo News

The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift, Roger Federer's selfie is a treat for eyes

Roger Federer attended Taylor Swift’s The Tour Era performance in Zurich

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Taylor Swift, Roger Federer’s selfie is a treat for eyes
Taylor Swift, Roger Federer’s selfie is a treat for eyes

Roger Federer and his family became the latest high-profile celebrity who attended the Eras Tour live.

The tennis legend along with his family was spotted at Stadion Letzigrund where Swift is performing her ongoing sixth concert tour. 

He also posted a photo to his Instagram handle where he could be seen showcasing friendship bracelets at the concert.

Federer's bracelets could be seen sporting the words ‘Problems', 'Hero', and 'Wildest'.

These words are in likely references to the Swift songs Champagne Problems, Anti-Hero, and Wildest Dreams.

Moreover, he also appeared to have access to the 'Fearless Lounge' part of Swift's concert.

His appearance at one of Swift's shows in his home country comes less than a month after the Blank Space singer left the tennis star a handwritten note after one of her Liverpool shows.

Swift is playing two shows in Zurich before her two shows in Milan this weekend. The singer's worldwide tour concludes with shows in Canada in November and December.

The 14-time Grammy winner will continue to tour Europe for the next month, concluding with more shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon' video
Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers' video
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future