The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift, Roger Federer's selfie is a treat for eyes

Taylor Swift, Roger Federer’s selfie is a treat for eyes

Roger Federer and his family became the latest high-profile celebrity who attended the Eras Tour live.



The tennis legend along with his family was spotted at Stadion Letzigrund where Swift is performing her ongoing sixth concert tour.

He also posted a photo to his Instagram handle where he could be seen showcasing friendship bracelets at the concert.

Federer's bracelets could be seen sporting the words ‘Problems', 'Hero', and 'Wildest'.



These words are in likely references to the Swift songs Champagne Problems, Anti-Hero, and Wildest Dreams.

Moreover, he also appeared to have access to the 'Fearless Lounge' part of Swift's concert.

His appearance at one of Swift's shows in his home country comes less than a month after the Blank Space singer left the tennis star a handwritten note after one of her Liverpool shows.

Swift is playing two shows in Zurich before her two shows in Milan this weekend. The singer's worldwide tour concludes with shows in Canada in November and December.

The 14-time Grammy winner will continue to tour Europe for the next month, concluding with more shows at London's Wembley Stadium.