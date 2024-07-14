Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's recent participation in the 2024 American Century Championship has been making headlines for a couple days.



The Grammy winning popstar's songs played throughout the tournament, some of which he also sang along to including Lavender Haze.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was also joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, as he took shots at the golf course while their father, Ed Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, cheered them on from the sidelines.

However, the 34-year-old athlete didn't get all of his shots right during Friday's celebrity charity tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

In a video posted to X, the NFL player is seen swinging a golf club at the ball before immediately saying, “Oh no!”

To this, a fan yelled “It’s alright, you still got Taylor!” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end pointed to the crowd and replied, “You ain’t lying there.”

The crowd laughed at his response as he handed his golf club to a caddie. Kelce waved at the crowd before walking off to his next hole on the course.

The American Century Championship will conclude Sunday, July 14.