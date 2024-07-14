 
Geo News

Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift

The 'Totured Poets Department' hitmaker's songs played throughout the 2024 American Century Championship

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's recent participation in the 2024 American Century Championship has been making headlines for a couple days.

The Grammy winning popstar's songs played throughout the tournament, some of which he also sang along to including Lavender Haze.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was also joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, as he took shots at the golf course while their father, Ed Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, cheered them on from the sidelines.

However, the 34-year-old athlete didn't get all of his shots right during Friday's celebrity charity tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

In a video posted to X, the NFL player is seen swinging a golf club at the ball before immediately saying, “Oh no!”

To this, a fan yelled “It’s alright, you still got Taylor!” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end pointed to the crowd and replied, “You ain’t lying there.”

The crowd laughed at his response as he handed his golf club to a caddie. Kelce waved at the crowd before walking off to his next hole on the course.

The American Century Championship will conclude Sunday, July 14.

Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report video
Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance video
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John video
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John