Daisy Edgar-Jones rocks a long-sleeved brown dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks glam in long-sleeved brown dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones dropped jaws as she brought her top tier fashion to the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party.



Jones attended the event in Los Angeles which is being hosted by actress Charlize Theron.



It is her annual charity event which is attended by many stars.

For the annual event, the 26-year-old British actress who was joined by Twisters co-star Glen Powell, donned a long-sleeved brown crop top.

She wore her long, highlighted locks in a straight style with curtain bangs, following a natural-looking, short, nude manicure for the event.

Powell, on the other hand was dressed in a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt.

The 35-year-old actor’s spiffy getup was rounded out with shiny black dress shoes, making him typically handsome with a shadow of a beard and his wispy brown hair.

The duo gleefully posed alongside props from their forthcoming thriller which will release in theatres on July 19.

Their upcoming starrer is a sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller Twister, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.