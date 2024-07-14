Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter

Madonna enjoyed a rare lunch date with her daughter Mercy James in New York City.



The 65-year-old pop star gave-off eye-catching fashion statement in an all-black dress.

For the lunch date, the superstar chose to wear a stylish maxi dress paired with a matching cardigan.



She completed her low-profile stylish look with dark oversized sunglasses.

The singer’s teenage daughter opted for an animal print tank dress.

The outing comes after Madonna, who is the mother of six children, reflected on the one-year anniversary of her near-death health scare on July 4.

In June 2023, she was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive, a result of a severe bacterial infection.

Later, it was revealed that she had been placed in a medically induced coma while battling for her life, facing complications including lung and kidney failure.

The singer is now embracing her renewed health, posting a series of provocative photos on Instagram.

Her 'The Celebration Tour', which was originally scheduled to start on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada was also postponed for three months after the health scare.

The postponed-tour later kicked off with a four-night run at London's O2 Arena on October 14 and continued through Europe until early December.