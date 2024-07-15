 
Geo News

Common gushes about his new song with girlfriend Jennifer Hudson

Common is another proud boyfriend in the music industry as he swoons over Jennifer Hudson after recent collab

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Common gushes about his new song with girlfriend Jennifer Hudson
Common gushes about his new song with girlfriend Jennifer Hudson

Common is seemingly loving it with his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson, both personally and professionally.

The rapper and actor, 52, released his new collaborative album with producer Pete Rock The Auditorium Vol. 1 on Friday.

“I loved it, because when I played it to musician friends, they were like, ‘Who is that singing?’” he says. 

“I’m like, ‘That’s Jennifer!’ It doesn’t sound like things you’ve heard from her before. I love that we were able to utilize her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man,” Commons told People as well.

He also revealed that it was her special connection to Aretha Franklin that sealed the deal for her in landing the deal.

“I told [Jennifer] who it was and then we was discussing,” he recalls. “I was like, you know how the light bulb goes off? The light bulb went off. ‘Wait, that song makes me feel like Aretha. Jennifer played Aretha [in 2021’s Respect]. Jennifer, why don’t you sing on this?’ She’s like, ‘Oh man, I would love to sing on it.’ She was vibing to it.”

The couple confirmed their romance only recently on The Jennifer Hudson show in January after keeping mum about it since they first got linked in 2022.

Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon' video
Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers' video
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future