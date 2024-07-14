Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has paid touching tribute to ‘ladies champions’ of Wimbledon over the years after Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic won Wimbledon for second Grand Slam singles title.



Kate took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram and shared videos of ‘ladies champions’ of Wimbledon.

She wrote in the caption “Celebrating the Ladies Champions of Wimbledon over the years today.

“The Championships are like no other and these legends of the game show exactly what it means to be a champion here.”

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Italy´s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women´s title on Saturday for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.



Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Her win comes 26 years after her mentor Jana Novotna, who died in 2017, claimed the Wimbledon title.

She paid an emotional tribute to her childhood mentor, former champion and late coach Jana Novotna for the advice that "changed my life".

Krejcikova also dedicated Wimbledon title to Novotna.