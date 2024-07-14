 
Geo News

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon

Kate Middleton will be missing Prince William at Wimbledon today

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to ladies champions of Wimbledon
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has paid touching tribute to ‘ladies champions’ of Wimbledon over the years after Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic won Wimbledon for second Grand Slam singles title.

Kate took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram and shared videos of ‘ladies champions’ of Wimbledon.

She wrote in the caption “Celebrating the Ladies Champions of Wimbledon over the years today.

“The Championships are like no other and these legends of the game show exactly what it means to be a champion here.”

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Italy´s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women´s title on Saturday for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Her win comes 26 years after her mentor Jana Novotna, who died in 2017, claimed the Wimbledon title.

She paid an emotional tribute to her childhood mentor, former champion and late coach Jana Novotna for the advice that "changed my life".

Krejcikova also dedicated Wimbledon title to Novotna.

Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report video
Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report
Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance video
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John video
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John