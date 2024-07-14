Isla Fisher enjoys single life after 'controlling' Sacha Baron Cohen split

Isla Fisher is reportedly enjoying her single life after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

According to Star report, sources close to Isla revealed that she has actively been enjoying summer.

They stated, "He was controlling, so she’s really letting lose and celebrating being single again," adding, "And pals are cheering her on, saying it’s the least she deserves following years of tension and unhappiness."

An insider shared that Fisher's mood has noticeably lifted since the divorce, stating, "It’s the first summer in a long time she’s felt truly carefree and happy. She’d never call it a divorce party, but that’s pretty much what it is."

Isla and Sacha tied the knot in 2010 and formally announced their separation in April 2024, although they had filed for divorce in late 2023.

The couple, who share two daughters and one son together, shared a joint statement that read, "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down, We forever share in our devotion and love for our [three] children."