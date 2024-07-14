Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours

Despite ongoing marital troubles with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez chose to spend quality time with his daughter, Violet.



Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, Lopez shared a selfie video of herself with Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin.

Jennifer Lopez spend time with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet despite rumours about their divorce

The video showcased Lopez on the passenger seat wearing sunglasses and her wedding ring, while 18-year-old Violet and Fralin, enjoyed the backseat view.

The song GIRLS by The Kid LAROI played in the background of the video.

Despite ongoing divorce rumours between Affleck and Lopez, the 'summertime' video highlighted the shared bond between the Atlas actress and Violet.

Affleck shares Violet, along with Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Sources close to Lopez and Affleck have indicated ongoing tensions, although no formal decisions about their relationship have been publicly disclosed.