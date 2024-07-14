 
Shannen Doherty receives numerous celebrity tributes post death

Shannen Doherty passed away due to cancer on July 13, 2024

July 14, 2024

Shannen Doherty just received numerous tributes from across Hollywood.

Several celebrities stepped forward to reminisce their memories that they hold dear with the Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

Longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the distressful news of the actress passing away on Saturday, July 13, following years of living with cancer, to PEOPLE magazine.

Amongst them, Viola Davis left a comment under the outlet’s official Instagram post about Instagram post about Doherty's death, that read, "Oh man! So sad. Rest in peace.”

Additionally, Katie Couric also took to her Instagram account to upload a carousel of images that featured images of the star and included a picture of her hugging Doherty at an event.

"I’m so sad to hear this news," the journalist captioned her tribute post.

Eric West, co-starred with the late actress on Fortress, in 2021, took to his X, formerly Twitter account, to express how his "heart is broken."

"It was a pleasure to meet Shannen Doherty while filming our movie Fortress a little over 2 years ago," the actor wrote, adding "She was full of warm energy and positive vibes. So young. So talented. May she rest well."

