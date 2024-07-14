Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing

Alyssa Milano mourn the loss of 'Charmed' co-star Shannen Doherty

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano mourned the death of her co-star Shannen Doherty.

Doherty passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 51 after battling cancer.

In a statement to Us Weekly, following Doherty's death, Milano stated, "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of."

She added, "She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Doherty's death, confirmed by her publicist Leslie Sloane, stating, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," the statement further read.