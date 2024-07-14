Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly taken the first step to their divorce.

According to an insider privy to Us Weekly, the celebrity couple, also known as "Bennifer," have put up their L.A mansion for sale.

The source said of the couple’s major decision, “They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week.”

“They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property,” the insider also added.

The source also explained that “they are in a rush to sell it” because, “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

The insider added that “Ben and Jen” tried to this “incredible house” their sweet home but “never felt settled” in it.

“They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them,” they continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that there mansion is located in Beverly Hills and takes up 38,000 square feet and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Conclusively, the insider shared, “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step.”