 
Geo News

Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'

'Fly Me to the Moon' starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson uses footage from NASA's archives

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to Fly Me to the Moon
Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Fly Me to the Moon captivated audiences with the use of authentic NASA footage on the big screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Greg Berlanti discussed how the film, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, integrated historical footage from NASA's archives.

"We got ahold of this footage and we were using it from prep as inspiration for shots," Berlanti shared.

He added, "we were going to try and do what the color tone would be, what the temperature would be, knowing that if we could emulate enough of that original footage that then we'd have access to all the footage to intersperse, and that would actually widen how much material we could use in the movie."

Berlanti and his team went to great lengths to ensure authenticity, collaborating closely with NASA and using extensive archival footage. This included footage from 1960s television commercials, news broadcasts, and crucially, original Apollo mission footage.

Berlanti said, "there's some crowd shots that are ours, and there's some crowd shots that are theirs."

"My favorite thing is that there's people who worked on the movie who can't tell what was ours and what was theirs," he added.

'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer:


Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers' video
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set