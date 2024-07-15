Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Fly Me to the Moon captivated audiences with the use of authentic NASA footage on the big screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Greg Berlanti discussed how the film, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, integrated historical footage from NASA's archives.

"We got ahold of this footage and we were using it from prep as inspiration for shots," Berlanti shared.

He added, "we were going to try and do what the color tone would be, what the temperature would be, knowing that if we could emulate enough of that original footage that then we'd have access to all the footage to intersperse, and that would actually widen how much material we could use in the movie."

Berlanti and his team went to great lengths to ensure authenticity, collaborating closely with NASA and using extensive archival footage. This included footage from 1960s television commercials, news broadcasts, and crucially, original Apollo mission footage.

Berlanti said, "there's some crowd shots that are ours, and there's some crowd shots that are theirs."

"My favorite thing is that there's people who worked on the movie who can't tell what was ours and what was theirs," he added.

'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer:



