 
Geo News

Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning surprise wedding day gifts for each other

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
Photo: Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their wedding soon.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the Eras Tour hitmaker and the NFL tight end are planning to spend a whopping $3 million on their star-studded wedding.

An insider recently shared with the outlet share that the couple “are intent on footing the bill for private flights and lodging for guests.”

“Taylor’s waited a long time for this moment, so she has no problem going all out. They could end up spending as much as $3 million!” they continued.

They even share that the footballer wants to gift a stunning jewellery piece to the Lover songstress and for this reason he has already “met with a high-end jeweler several times.”

“They’re eager to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife. It’s going to be the wedding of the century!” the insider also claimed.

To draft a strong prenuptial agreement, Taylor’s parents, her mother and a former mutual fund advisor Andrea, and her father as well as a former financial adviser Scott, reportedly want “to make sure she and Travis have an ironclad prenup.”

“It ’s been brought up in front of Travis, and he doesn’t seem to mind one bit,” they even mentioned.

Spilling the beans on Taylor’s surprise gift to Travis, the insider disclosed, “She’s even planning to surprise Travis by writing and performing a special song in honor of their big day.”

Wrapping up the chat, they maintained, “Their wedding is going to be an event to remember, to say the least.”

Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon' video
Director Greg Berlanti brought NASA history to 'Fly Me to the Moon'
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers' video
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set