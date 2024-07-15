Photo: Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their wedding soon.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the Eras Tour hitmaker and the NFL tight end are planning to spend a whopping $3 million on their star-studded wedding.

An insider recently shared with the outlet share that the couple “are intent on footing the bill for private flights and lodging for guests.”

“Taylor’s waited a long time for this moment, so she has no problem going all out. They could end up spending as much as $3 million!” they continued.

They even share that the footballer wants to gift a stunning jewellery piece to the Lover songstress and for this reason he has already “met with a high-end jeweler several times.”

“They’re eager to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife. It’s going to be the wedding of the century!” the insider also claimed.

To draft a strong prenuptial agreement, Taylor’s parents, her mother and a former mutual fund advisor Andrea, and her father as well as a former financial adviser Scott, reportedly want “to make sure she and Travis have an ironclad prenup.”

“It ’s been brought up in front of Travis, and he doesn’t seem to mind one bit,” they even mentioned.

Spilling the beans on Taylor’s surprise gift to Travis, the insider disclosed, “She’s even planning to surprise Travis by writing and performing a special song in honor of their big day.”

Wrapping up the chat, they maintained, “Their wedding is going to be an event to remember, to say the least.”