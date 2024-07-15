'Pregnant' Brittany Mahomes enjoys 'pizza making' with little ones

Brittany Mahomes' daughter just displayed a knack for cooking!

Taking to her official Instagram account, the former sportswoman, uploaded an adorable video of her daughter, Sterling Skye, on her Stories.

In the video, posted on July 13, the 3-year-old could be seen making a pizza as she stood at a counter with raw pizza dough in front of her that had sauce and cheese on it too.

The counter also had bowls containing different pizza toppings while Brittany’s little son, who is also Sterling’s brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, watched his sister as he sat beside her with his hands on his mouth.

"Fam pizza making," the 28-year-old a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie captioned her post with a heart emoji.

The Mahomes’ pizza night comes a day after Brittany and her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed that they are now expecting their third child via an adorable post on their Instagram account.

"Round three, here we come," the caption of the video announcement read.

In the video, the family of four could be seen wearing white coloured attires as they laughed and danced around holding pictures of a sonogram.