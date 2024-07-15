 
Malcolm McDowell gushes over daughter in law Lily Collins

The actress tied the knot with Charlie McDowell in September 2021

Malcolm McDowell gushed over his daughter-in-law Lily Collins who married his son Charlie McDowell.

The 81-year-old actor in an exclusive interview with People magazine for his forthcoming movie Last Train to Fortune took a moment to praise the Emily in Paris star.

"Lily is absolutely a star. I'm in awe of her work, I think she's one of the best young actresses around, I love watching he," he told the outlet.

The actor went on to say, "She's got that Audrey Hepburn kind of thing going, which is indefinable in a way, but it's there. There's a sort of light that shines behind the eyes somehow. She's really fantastic.”

"And she's just like that, by the way — when you meet her, she's what you meet and what you see is what you get. She's delightful,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Collins, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, first started dating Charlie in 2019.

The couple got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021.

