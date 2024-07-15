Olivia Munn mourns death of Shannen Doherty

Olivia Munn penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late Shannen Doherty.



The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a detailed statement showing her grief at the loss of Shannen due to her on going battle with cancer.

Both of the actress recently got friendly and shared close bond due to their similar experience of breast cancer.

Munn began by recalling her own journey, “I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her."

She went on to say, "We became instant friends – which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10."

Previously, in March Munn publicly revealed her own struggle with breast cancer.

"Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me.... True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stages of fighting this horrific disease,” the Predator actress added.

"Cancer is really f---ing scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace. I'm sending all my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way. Fly so high, my friend,” the New Girl alum concluded her statement.

Moreover, in the following story, Munn shared a video of the Charmed actress giving an interview to PEOPLE magazine, reflecting on her cancer battle.