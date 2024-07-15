Prince George played Prince William 'mini-me' as duo took Euro finals 'seriously'

Prince William and son Prince George showcased a loved-up bond amongst one another as they attended the Euro 2024 final.

The Prince of Wales, who displayed a range of emotions as he saw England losing against Spain 2-1, shared similar gestures to his eldest son.

Speaking about the father-son duo, body language expert Judi James said: "The building tension of being in the final seems to be affecting both William and George’s body language here. William's slightly hunched and conspiratorial pose with lips pushed out suggests he's being cautiously optimistic rather than openly excited here and he seems to literally have both fingers crossed in a double gesture of wishing for good luck.

"George seems to be a next-level fan though with the tension showing on his face. He might be young but he's already had his share of disappointments as an England fan and he's already looking a little downcast here as though quietly focusing on wishing the team good luck."

She added: "Striding into the stadium with his dad though and shot from back view, George looks sweetly keen to mirror William’s wide stride and rather manly swagger," she said. "The two wear identical suits and it really does look like a case of father and son mini-me here. Their walks seem to imply they’re taking the final seriously, enjoying some pre-match chatting before they take their seats with the King of Spain and his daughter the Infanta."