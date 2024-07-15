 
Geo News

Prince George played Prince William 'mini-me' as duo took Euro finals 'seriously'

Prince William and Prince George compliment each other at the Euro 2024

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Prince George played Prince William mini-me as duo took Euro finals seriously
Prince George played Prince William 'mini-me' as duo took Euro finals 'seriously'

Prince William and son Prince George showcased a loved-up bond amongst one another as they attended the Euro 2024 final.

The Prince of Wales, who displayed a range of emotions as he saw England losing against Spain 2-1, shared similar gestures to his eldest son.

Speaking about the father-son duo, body language expert Judi James said: "The building tension of being in the final seems to be affecting both William and George’s body language here. William's slightly hunched and conspiratorial pose with lips pushed out suggests he's being cautiously optimistic rather than openly excited here and he seems to literally have both fingers crossed in a double gesture of wishing for good luck.

"George seems to be a next-level fan though with the tension showing on his face. He might be young but he's already had his share of disappointments as an England fan and he's already looking a little downcast here as though quietly focusing on wishing the team good luck."

She added: "Striding into the stadium with his dad though and shot from back view, George looks sweetly keen to mirror William’s wide stride and rather manly swagger," she said. "The two wear identical suits and it really does look like a case of father and son mini-me here. Their walks seem to imply they’re taking the final seriously, enjoying some pre-match chatting before they take their seats with the King of Spain and his daughter the Infanta."

King Charles breaks silence as England loses Euro 2024, launches statement
King Charles breaks silence as England loses Euro 2024, launches statement
Prince Harry saw future flashing in front of eyes after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry saw future flashing in front of eyes after King Charles coronation
James Paxton reflects on late father Bill Paxton's acting career advice
James Paxton reflects on late father Bill Paxton's acting career advice
‘Wing girl' Princess Charlotte keeps poses mum Kate Middleton strong at Wimbledon video
‘Wing girl' Princess Charlotte keeps poses mum Kate Middleton strong at Wimbledon
Olivia Munn mourns death of Shannen Doherty
Olivia Munn mourns death of Shannen Doherty
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle create ‘tension' in home over quashed dreams video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle create ‘tension' in home over quashed dreams
Prince Harry's childish attachment to Buckingham Palace brandished video
Prince Harry's childish attachment to Buckingham Palace brandished
Malcolm McDowell gushes over daughter in law Lily Collins
Malcolm McDowell gushes over daughter in law Lily Collins