What 'frustrated' Prince William muttered as England lost Euro 2024: Lip reader

Prince William lost his calm as he attended the Euro 2024 final

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Prince William was visibly irritated by at the Euros 2024 final.

The Prince of Wales, who attended the country’s football match against Spain, seemed disappointed as a lip reader spots his agitated remark.

Lip reader Nicola Hinkling told the Mirror: "William wasn't having any of it and said it 'was already requested'.

"When he sat down, he muttered under his breath the word 'sausage'."

This comes as William seemed a bit more relaxed during the England’s match against the Switzerland in the quarter finals.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “We saw William in a much more relaxed manner than ever before. During many of his engagements as the Prince of Wales, William shows feelings of happiness when necessary but still displays a professional manner.

"Normally, William would show a few smiles and walk with a stride in his step to show genuine contentment - but this time, he went a step further. It was great to see a very expressive side to the Prince. Chanting with the crowd, punching the air with his fist and displaying huge grins, were all examples of William expressing raw emotion."

