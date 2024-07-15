 
Kate Middleton honours promise to Princess Charlotte amid cancer

Kate Middleton fulfills special promise to Princess Charlotte despite cancer treatment

July 15, 2024

Kate Middleton honoured her word by bringing her little girl, Princess Charlotte, to the Wimbledon men's final amid fight with cancer.

The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she appeared to attend the sports event even though she has taken a break from royal duties to focus on cancer recovery.

Kate was accompanied by Charlotte with a royal expert revealing that by bringing her daughter, the Princess of Wales fulfilled a long-held promise she made to her.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Kate had been feeling guilty about not spending enough time with her children due to her exhaustion following treatment.

Speaking with The Sun, the expert said that Kate did not bring Prince George or Prince Louis to the event because she wanted to ‘honour’ her promise.

"It was a long held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat,” Seward spilt the real reason behind the mother-daughter outing.

“Kate felt guilty she hadn’t been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment,” she added.

The expert continued: "Charlotte is there to deflect things away from her too. Kate was determined to be at Wimbledon on finals day if she possibly could." 

