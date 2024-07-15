Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles major decision as Kate Middleton delights royal fans

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement related to King Charles and Queen Camilla after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final.



According to palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia and Samoa in October, but will not travel to New Zealand due to the monarch’s ongoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the statement.

He tweeted, “Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen will visit Canberra and New South Wales in Australia and Samoa in October but not New Zealand on medical advice amid concerns about an extended programme while the monarch is continuing his recovery from cancer.”

The confirmation from palace came hours after the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis, receiving cheers as she walked onto court to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.



The 42-year-old, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered by onlookers as she made her way to Centre Court.

The crowd took to its feet as the princess, patron of the All England Club, entered the arena, applauding for around 30 seconds.

Kate waved as she took her seat next to her sister Pippa in the royal box, close to actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman.