Courteney Cox matches with fiancé Johnny McDaid at Wimbledon Men's Final

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid recently enjoyed the spectacle of the Wimbledon Men's Final on Sunday.

The Friends star arrived to the Snow Patrol rocker as she arrives with Johnny in London while hand in hand at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

It is pertinent to mention that the US actress who lives with Johnny in London stepped out in grey trousers with a black shirt and heels, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

Furthermore, Johnny matched with girlfriend, Cox while she put her hand around his army sweetly. The pair even posed for photos before taking their seats.

According to Daily Mail, the Hollywood glitterati were seen arriving to watch the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic take on reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in a re-run of their thrilling five-set clash last year.

In regards to this, according to the earlier publication, Courteney appearance came with Johnny after she revealed how the Snow Patrol rocker dumped her one minute into their first therapy session which was aimed at trying to improve their relationship.

Later, the couple got back together.



She told the Minnie Questions podcast, "Johnny and I broke up five years ago. So three years in we broke up and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy."

According to Daily Mail, Cox added, "I didn't know it was coming. Whether I should have or not, it was just like we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries - what we could and couldn't accept about each other."