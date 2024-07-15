 
Sarah Ferguson expresses sincere feelings over Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday

July 15, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has expressed her views after Kate Middleton made her second public appearance since cancer diagnosis.

Commenting on the Wimbledon video featuring Kate Middleton, Sarah said, “A wonderful welcome for HRH The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon. So lovely to see her back there” followed by a heart emoji.

The Wimbledon shared the video with caption “A wonderful Centre Court welcome for our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.”

Meanwhile on Carlos Alcaraz victory, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “Another outstanding display of tennis at the highest level. What a fantastic 2 weeks of Wimbledon it’s been and a huge congratulations to Carlos on today’s victory!.”

Earlier, Kate attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis, receiving cheers as she walked onto court to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

She was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Charlotte.

