Beyoncé signs Cowboy Carter albums at a Hamptons record store

Beyoncé steps out in all-white ensemble as she signs Cowboy Carter albums at a Hamptons record store

July 15, 2024

Beyoncé signs Cowboy Carter albums at a Hamptons record store

Beyoncé has just donned in an all-white ensemble and gave fans a treat while dropping by a record store this week. 

It is pertinent to mention that the songstress was dressed up in a white suit, white cowboy hat and clear, Lucite bangle bracelets for a visit to Innersleeve Records in Amagansett, New York.

According to Daily Mail, her suit pants were nearly sheer with a tuxedo stripe down the side. She wore a long, wavy, platinum blonde wig.

In regards to this, the Single Ladies singer signed copies of her latest record, Cowboy Carter and handed them to all the excited fans over there.

Furthermore, Beyoncé posted a reel on Instagram in which she draped herself dramatically over the record display as she featured her country album.

Moreover, her Instagram reel was set to her song Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix) and included a rapid-fire look at her stop in the rural record store.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, the visit was a part of the pop singer's Record Store Circuit event as she announced on Instagram on Friday.

As far as her visiting is concerned, the Irreplaceable hitmaker is making stops in Austin, Houston and Atlanta in addition to her day in the Hamptons

