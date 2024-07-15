 
King Charles, Meghan Markle at odds again amid Harry's reconciliation efforts

Meghan Markle is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul

July 15, 2024

King Charles and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds again amid claims Prince Harry wants peace with the royal family.

According to a report by the New Idea, Archie and Lilibet doting mother believes that her father-in-law King Charles is trying to sabotage her latest business ventures.

The outlet, citing an insider claimed “as far as Meghan is concerned”, it’s “no coincidence” that King Charles authorised the release of his $50 Highgrove Royal Estate Honey at the same time Meghan's American Riviera Orchard jam was unveiled.

The insider said Meghan is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now “she’s competing with a royal rival.”

The source further adds Meghan had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, “there’s a glut of his products on the market.”

“She’s one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back.”

The Duchess also even so, feels that with Charles heavily promoting his new launches, “nothing will convince her that this is not a deliberate attempt to curb her success.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US.

