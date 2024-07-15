'Justice for Prince Louis' as little Royal suffers major snub

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, was noticeably absent from two high-profile sporting events over the weekend.



Louis was left at home while his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Euros 2024 final and the Wimbledon finals, with William and Kate, respectively.

The little Prince’s absence from the key events led Royal fans to jokingly demand "justice for Prince Louis" on social media as they noted that he must be heartbroken.

According to The Express, fans took to social media to speculate that Louis must be "partying at home" while others used hashtag "justice for Prince Louis.”

It is also pertinent to note here that George was nowhere to be seen when the Prince of Wales took George and Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert on his 42nd birthday.

"George gets Euros final... Charlotte gets Wimbledon final... George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert... justice for Prince Louis!" one fan of Louis penned on social media.

However, another dropped a video of a boy dancing in his living room and captioned it, "Prince Charlotte: attending Wimbledon, Prince George: attending the Euros final, Prince Louis home alone."

One commented that the "personality of the family is stuck at home with some random" referring to Louis’s cheeky behaviour whenever he is seen out in public.