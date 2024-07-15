 
Geo News

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spark reconciliation rumors with recent appearance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted hanging out together at the Copa America match

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spark reconciliation rumors with recent appearance
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spark reconciliation rumors with recent appearance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might just be on friendly terms now given their past relationship history.

The two artists, who got back into a relationship in April 2023 and decided to go separate ways at the end of the same year, were spotted together in Miami, as per Hola!

The two enjoyed a fun time as they watched the highly anticipated Copa America match between the countries Colombia and Argentina.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)
Source: X (formerly Twitter)

The 25-year-old Stitches hit-maker and the 27-year-old C, XOXO album-maker were spotted by fans who were in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A video making rounds on social media now showed Cabello and Mendes sitting together in a suite leading to speculations of whether the two are back together yet again or remain friends.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories 

Before the video was uploaded though, the only notable social media activity from Shawn Mendes was that he took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture on his Stories.

The musician could be seen grinning ear to ear as he posed with some of his friends outside the stadium captioning the snap, "Here we goo.”

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax takes mom out amid ongoing legal drama
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax takes mom out amid ongoing legal drama
Prince Harry fighting Meghan Markle for the spotlight video
Prince Harry fighting Meghan Markle for the spotlight
Kit Harington's costar defends Slave Play's take on slavery amid backlash
Kit Harington's costar defends Slave Play's take on slavery amid backlash
Shannen Doherty thoughts on work life and depression before her death revealed
Shannen Doherty thoughts on work life and depression before her death revealed
Daisy Edgar-Jones breaks silence on Paul Mescal dating rumors
Daisy Edgar-Jones breaks silence on Paul Mescal dating rumors
King Charles tour to Australia, Samoa details revealed
King Charles tour to Australia, Samoa details revealed
Courteney Cox matches with fiancé Johnny McDaid at Wimbledon
Courteney Cox matches with fiancé Johnny McDaid at Wimbledon
Sarah Ferguson follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps video
Sarah Ferguson follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps