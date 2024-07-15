Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spark reconciliation rumors with recent appearance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might just be on friendly terms now given their past relationship history.

The two artists, who got back into a relationship in April 2023 and decided to go separate ways at the end of the same year, were spotted together in Miami, as per Hola!

The two enjoyed a fun time as they watched the highly anticipated Copa America match between the countries Colombia and Argentina.

The 25-year-old Stitches hit-maker and the 27-year-old C, XOXO album-maker were spotted by fans who were in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A video making rounds on social media now showed Cabello and Mendes sitting together in a suite leading to speculations of whether the two are back together yet again or remain friends.

Before the video was uploaded though, the only notable social media activity from Shawn Mendes was that he took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture on his Stories.

The musician could be seen grinning ear to ear as he posed with some of his friends outside the stadium captioning the snap, "Here we goo.”