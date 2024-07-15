Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello fuel reunion buzz

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked rumors of a reunion once again.



On Sunday, July 14 at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, Cabello and Mendes were spotted together.

The on-and-off couple sparked fresh rumors of a romantic reconciliation when a fan shared footage from the finale of the Fifth Harmony alum and the Mercy singer.

In the video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), the pair can be seen sitting side by side chatting during the match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

A source told People magazine, "They were there coincidentally.”

"She actually took her dad as her date,” the insider noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Camila and Shawn started dating in 2019, captivating fans until they parted their ways in 2021.

However, the couple had previously reunited several times, including showing PDA at Coachella in April 2023 as well as a date night in May at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

But in June 20213 they reportedly parted ways once again.