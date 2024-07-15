 
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Balmoral plans confirmed with dates

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently seen at Wimbledon and Euro finals

July 15, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton will join King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family with their three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

According to a source that spoke to The Express, the Royal Family will head to their Balmoral estate on August 4. Some family members could arrive around August 12 for a shooting event.

“William and Kate will be joining the Royal Family at Balmoral,” the source told the publication.

“It will be a rather low key affair this year where everyone will meet to just relax and unwind,” they added.

Guests include Princess Anne, her husband Tim Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall and their children.

However, the tipster claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been invited to he family outing.

"Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August," they said.

They added: "The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.”

