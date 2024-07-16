Gracie Abrams adds Dublin's 3Arena to 'The Secret of Us' concert tour

Gracie Abrams has unveiled exciting plans for her upcoming European tour.

Taylor Swift's close pal, Abrams, who recently released her album The Secret of Us, announced a headline show at Dublin's prestigious 3Arena on March 10.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Close to You singer shared the news following the rapid sell-out success of her North American tour leg.

Gracie Abrams announced her Dublin show as part of her European tour after making headlines alongside Taylor Swift

Abrams expressed her enthusiasm in the caption, stating, "THE SECRET OF US TOUR - EUROPE / UK ’25!!!!!! I cannot wait to see you."

Known for her emotive lyrics and performances, especially during her opening act at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Abrams has garnered a dedicated following since her debut.

Abrams also made headlines recently for collaborating with Swift on song Us, from her latest album.

The tour, titled The Secret of Us, is set to kick off in Madrid on February 9, 2025, marking Abrams' return to live performances in Europe.

It will encompass 18 cities across the continent, including stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, London, and Glasgow.