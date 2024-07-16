 
Geo News

Richard Simmons death handed over to LA police department over medical claims

Richard Simmons cause of death deferred by medical board

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Richard Simmons death handed over to LA police department over medical claims
Richard Simmons death handed over to LA police department over medical claims

Richard Simmons' sudden death is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fitness expert, whose death reports have been sent for further media examinations, expressed his 'shy' personality at length on one of his final interviews.

This comes as Simmons told PEOPLE ahead of his 76th birthday: "I never thought of myself as a celebrity."

He added: “People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy.”

Simmons continued, “But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.’ And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

Meanwhile, The Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Simmons’ cause of death has since been deferred. The fitness guru was found dead one day after his 76th birthday on July 13.

Prince William shutting doors for Harry as Kate Middleton needs 'protection'
Prince William shutting doors for Harry as Kate Middleton needs 'protection'
Prince Harry 'stung' as Invictus Games efforts overshadowed by controversy
Prince Harry 'stung' as Invictus Games efforts overshadowed by controversy
Kate Middleton 'quietly' gives cancer update with key 'tell' at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton 'quietly' gives cancer update with key 'tell' at Wimbledon
Johnny Depp's new girlfriend unveiled after Amber Heard defamation trial
Johnny Depp's new girlfriend unveiled after Amber Heard defamation trial
Kel Mitchell shares acting advice with kids after 'Good Burger 2' cameos
Kel Mitchell shares acting advice with kids after 'Good Burger 2' cameos
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges
Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with children at Kids' Choice Award
Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with children at Kids' Choice Award
Shannen Doherty tribute to late Luke Perry makes rounds on social media
Shannen Doherty tribute to late Luke Perry makes rounds on social media