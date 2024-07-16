Prince Harry hit with hard reality years after taking major life decision

Prince Harry has finally realized that the decision to step back from Royal life came at a great personal cost, a royal expert has revealed.



Years after saying goodbye to the Royal family for the sake of a new life in America with Meghan Markle, Harry feels lonely away from family and friends, the expert noted.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that it must be tough for the ‘rebellious’ son of King Charles to lead a life of solitude away from his home country.

The former BBC Royal correspondent said, "I think we can say that it must be tough for Harry to have lost touch with virtually all his old circle of friends as well as his family."

However, she added, "But we must assume that he feels that sacrifice is worth it for the life he now has with the woman he loves and the children he adores."

While Bond is of the opinion that the benefits of leaving the Royal life behind outweigh the drawbacks for Harry, another royal expert suggested otherwise.

In a conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said, "Harry on the other hand is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult."