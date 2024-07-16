Kim Kardashian's sparks conflicts with Halle Berry for her new series

Kim Kardashian's Hulu series new actress Halle Berry quickly exits show

Halle Berry exited the show, just a few days after joining the cast in the Kim Kardashian’s Hulu series, All Fair’s.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Daily Mail, Berry and Glenn Close were about to join Kim in the series.

However, Variety reported that Berry chose to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

In regards to the Hulu series, as per Daily Mail, it would have been one of the rare major TV roles in her illustrious career, following the CBS sci-fi series Extant, which ran two seasons from 2014-2015.

As per the earlier publication, it’s still unclear at the moment who will step in to replace Berry in the series its unknown character she will be playing.

It has been reported that Berry was slated to serve as an executive producer as well, though it's unclear if that will still be the case now that she has backed out of starring.

This season of The Kardashians on Hulu revealed that American Horror Story creator came to Kris Jenner's home to pitch this series, after she starred in AHS: Delicate.

According to Daily Mail, the series was first announced back in December, the first series under Murphy's new overall deal at Disney.

The show will follow Kim playing the powerful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles, who runs a successful all-female law firm.