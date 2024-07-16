 
Prince Harry suffering through a very high price for his sacrifices

Prince Harry is paying a high price for the sacrifices he’s made for Meghan Markle

July 16, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly given up a lot for his wife and experts suspect the price of it all is his total isolation and boredom.

Ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond issued this observation about the Duke.

She began by saying, “I think we can say that it must be tough for Harry to have lost touch with virtually all his old circle of friends as well as his family.”

“But we must assume that he feels that sacrifice is worth it for the life he now has with the woman he loves and the children he adores," she also added during her interview with OK Magazine.

While Ms Bond believes the ‘delight’ from his new life might make the decision seem worth it, the aspect of ‘boredom’ is something the Duke reportedly still struggles with.

According to the expert, Prince Harry is often “increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”

