Kate Middleton gives King Charles sweet surprise amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton has decided to spend the summer with King Charles at Balmoral Estate amid her ongoing battle with cancer, new reports revealed.



The Princess of Wales, her husband Prince William and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are expected join other members of the Royal Family for a low-key gathering.

As per latest reports, the Waleses are set to arrive at Balmoral after it closes to the public on August 4, with some members attending a shooting event on August 12.

A source told The Express, “William and Kate will be joining the Royal Family at Balmoral,” adding, “It will be a rather low key affair this year where everyone will meet to just relax and unwind.”

Other members of the Royal family expected to join the holiday include Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall, and their children.

This comes after it was revealed that Charles has snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the invitation list of their summer program at the Balmoral.

A source close to Charles has revealed that he wants to prioritize family time with cancer-stricken Kate and other members of the Royal Family after a year full of challenges.

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind,” they said.

"The Sussexes will not be part of that meeting but may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left."