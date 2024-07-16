Kate Middleton super 'excited' for her next move after Wimbledon appearance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was recently spotted at Wimbledon final with daughter Princess Charlotte as she made her second public appearance since cancer diagnosis.



Following her Wimbledon attendance, a royal source has confirmed that Kate Middleton is now ‘on summer break’ with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal insider claimed Prince William and Kate are also planning to spend most of the summer “below the radar” at their Norfolk bolthole.

The future queen and William are also said to be ‘excited’ to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland next month.

Meanwhile, following her Wimbledon appearance amid cancer fight, a source close to Kate Middleton claimed, “There were two dates she really wanted to make.

“She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”