Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put families first amid split drama

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are focusing on spending time with their loved ones

July 16, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are keeping the marriage drama away from their blended families despite spending time apart from each other.

Sources close to Affleck and Lopez recently told the Entertainment Tonight that the couple is trying to "focus on their loved ones."

The actor, who shares three kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez, who is mother to twins Emme and Max, 16, from her previous marriage, are keeping "respective families at the forefront."

"Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," insider stated, adding, "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."

The couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021 have been trying hard to "present themselves in a positive way for their kids."

Notably, these comments from insiders comes just after the Atlas star's recent outing with Affleck's daughter Violet.

On Instagram Story, Lopez shared a video clip with Violet enjoying summer time together.

