Machine Gun Kelly reveals shocking new look

Machine Gun Kelly reveals another shocking new look as he gets a set of new fangs.



The 34-year-old rapper and singer showcased a set of new fangs on his Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that MGK also showed off his fangs in a close-up photo as he posed with his mouth open, revealing his new pointy teeth while also sporting tooth gems.

In regards to his new fangs, MGK posted a new video of himself while admiring his teeth in a dental treatment room, post installation of the fangs.

Furthermore, The Don't Let Me Go singer zoomed in several times as he smiled and opened his mouth while shaking his head in disbelief at his new look.



According to People, Dr. Dani B, the cosmetic dentist who created the fangs took it to the comment section and wrote, "The fangs are looking, inserts fire emoji to which MGK responded by saying, "@drdanib might need em sharpened."

As per the earlier publication, Dr. Dani B also shared MGK's photo and video of his work on his own Instagram page and stated, "I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."

As far as MGK is concerned, he also showed off his new raven neck tattoos and tagged his tattoo artist Corey Doran.