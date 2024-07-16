 
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure

July 16, 2024

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori may have to pay a fine, face jail time and register as a sex offender after her recent nude outing in Los Angeles on Monday.

Cenosri stepped out in L.A. recently and bared her assets completely in a totally see-through net top. The Yeezy architect was on her way to the Melrose Tanning Company salon.

Along with the net top, she sported beige underwear, heels and a camouflage print hat.

Ever since she got with Ye, the architect has made a point of stepping out in barely-there outfits, sparking much backlash.

This comes after Censori stepped out with Kanye for lunch recently, in yet another skimpy outfit. She wore a tiny metallic bikini with a camouflage cap and high-waisted nude knickers.

However, her latest stunt could be considered indecent exposure under California law.

California Penal Code Section 314(1) states that intentionally exposing your naked body in public is a crime.

The maximum penalty for such an offense is six months in a county jail and a fine of upto $1000 as well as mandatory registration as a sex offender for at least 10 years. 

