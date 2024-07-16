Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori may have to face big consequences after recent outing

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori may have to pay a fine, face jail time and register as a sex offender after her recent nude outing in Los Angeles on Monday.

Cenosri stepped out in L.A. recently and bared her assets completely in a totally see-through net top. The Yeezy architect was on her way to the Melrose Tanning Company salon.

Along with the net top, she sported beige underwear, heels and a camouflage print hat.

Ever since she got with Ye, the architect has made a point of stepping out in barely-there outfits, sparking much backlash.

This comes after Censori stepped out with Kanye for lunch recently, in yet another skimpy outfit. She wore a tiny metallic bikini with a camouflage cap and high-waisted nude knickers.

However, her latest stunt could be considered indecent exposure under California law.

California Penal Code Section 314(1) states that intentionally exposing your naked body in public is a crime.

The maximum penalty for such an offense is six months in a county jail and a fine of upto $1000 as well as mandatory registration as a sex offender for at least 10 years.